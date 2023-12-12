United Center is where the Denver Nuggets (15-9) and Chicago Bulls (9-15) will go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their previous game versus the Hawks, 129-122, on Monday. Jamal Murray led the way with 29 points, and also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 29 9 4 1 2 4 Nikola Jokic 25 8 9 3 2 1 Julian Strawther 22 1 2 5 0 6

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 28.2 points, 12.8 boards and 9.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.0 points, 1.7 assists and 8.0 boards per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Reggie Jackson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 10.8 points, 2.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26.6 11.0 9.8 1.5 0.9 1.0 Michael Porter Jr. 17.5 7.8 2.0 0.5 0.9 2.8 Reggie Jackson 15.7 3.0 6.0 0.5 0.2 2.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.7 2.1 2.9 1.3 0.2 1.3 Jamal Murray 8.9 2.0 1.9 0.2 0.3 1.3

