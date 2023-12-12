The Denver Nuggets (12-6), on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Center, play the Chicago Bulls (5-14). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic provides 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Nuggets.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine averages 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Coby White puts up 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.

Alex Caruso posts 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Nuggets 106.2 Points Avg. 113.1 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 44.4% Field Goal % 49.0% 34.9% Three Point % 36.2%

