The Chicago Bulls (9-15) host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Nuggets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 113 - Bulls 109

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.4)

Nuggets (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Bulls sport a 10-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-15-0 mark from the Nuggets.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Denver (2-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Chicago (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time this season (14 out of 24). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (11 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 13-7, while the Bulls are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 114.3 points per game on offense, the Nuggets rank 13th in the NBA. At the other end, they cede 111.1 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

This year, Denver is averaging 44.3 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 42.7 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.

Denver is forcing 12 turnovers per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 12 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Nuggets are sinking 11.5 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.6% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

