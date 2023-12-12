The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Jokic put up 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in a 129-122 win versus the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.2 27.5 Rebounds 12.5 12.8 11.5 Assists 9.5 9.6 10.3 PRA -- 50.6 49.3 PR -- 41 39 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Bulls

Jokic is responsible for attempting 21.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.5 per game.

He's attempted 4.0 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.5 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.3 points per contest, the Bulls are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Bulls have allowed 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 27.9 per game.

Conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bulls are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 33 28 16 9 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.