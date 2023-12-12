Will Nikita Alexandrov Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Nikita Alexandrov light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexandrov stats and insights
- Alexandrov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Alexandrov has zero points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Alexandrov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:23
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|L 6-2
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
