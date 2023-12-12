Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Monday, including all four matchups around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- MacKinnon's stats: 11 goals in 27 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 27 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Matthews' stats: 18 goals in 24 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +135 to score
Sabres vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Skinner's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +135 to score
Stars vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Robertson's stats: 8 goals in 26 games
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +135 to score
Sabres vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Thompson's stats: 7 goals in 19 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 24 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score
Avalanche vs. Flames
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 25 games
Joe Pavelski (Stars) +160 to score
Stars vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Pavelski's stats: 11 goals in 26 games
Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +185 to score
Coyotes vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11
- Keller's stats: 9 goals in 26 games
