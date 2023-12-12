Two clubs on streaks will clash when the St. Louis Blues (three consecutive losses) host the Detroit Red Wings (three straight defeats) on Tuesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 87 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues rank 25th in the NHL with 75 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 27 10 17 27 18 17 56.2% Pavel Buchnevich 25 9 11 20 19 17 14.3% Jordan Kyrou 27 5 12 17 17 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 27 8 8 16 19 23 49.1% Justin Faulk 27 0 12 12 12 15 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 88 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 100 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players