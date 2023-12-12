Will Alexey Toropchenko Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Alexey Toropchenko going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Toropchenko stats and insights
- In five of 27 games this season, Toropchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Toropchenko has zero points on the power play.
- Toropchenko's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Toropchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|8:38
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|9:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 6-5
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
