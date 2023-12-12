The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 129-122 win over the Hawks, Gordon totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 11.9 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 7.4 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.1 PRA -- 23.6 22.4 PR -- 20.1 19.3



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Bulls

Gordon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nuggets average the second-most possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.3 points per game, the Bulls are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 45.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.9 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 35 15 12 5 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.