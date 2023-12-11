The Denver Nuggets (14-9) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) on December 11, 2023. The Hawks have also lost three games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

Denver is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 15th.

The Nuggets average 8.9 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Hawks allow (122.5).

Denver has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are putting up 11.7 more points per game (120.2) than they are in away games (108.5).

At home, Denver is ceding 0.9 more points per game (111.1) than in away games (110.2).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.5 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries