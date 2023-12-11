Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Gordon tallied three points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-106 loss against the Rockets.

Below we will look at Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 11.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.0 Assists 2.5 3.6 3.5 PRA -- 23.2 22.2 PR -- 19.6 18.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Gordon has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 27th in the NBA, giving up 122.5 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 28.3 per game, 29th in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 30 15 6 4 0 1 0 12/2/2022 31 14 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.