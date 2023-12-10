The Minnesota Wild will travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, December 10, with the Kraken having dropped seven straight games.

You can watch the Kraken-Wild matchup on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Wild vs Kraken Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 86 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Wild's 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 25 6 21 27 17 13 29.6% Kirill Kaprizov 25 8 15 23 31 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 25 13 7 20 8 8 50.2% Marco Rossi 25 8 7 15 7 9 41.5% Matthew Boldy 18 6 9 15 15 16 32%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 95 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 29th in the league.

With 73 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players