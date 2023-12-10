For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • Hartman has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Hartman's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

