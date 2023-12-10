How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 10
Chelsea FC versus Everton FC is a game to see on a Sunday Premier League slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.
You can find info on how to watch today's Premier League action right here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Everton FC vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC is on the road to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (+130)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+205)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Luton Town vs Manchester City
Manchester City is on the road to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester City (-500)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+1200)
- Draw: (+650)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Fulham vs West Ham United
West Ham United travels to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Fulham (+140)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+200)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United journeys to face Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+115)
- Underdog: Newcastle United (+225)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
