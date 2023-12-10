Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) go up against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten), on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-3.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-3.5)
|140.5
|-170
|+140
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Nebraska is 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Cornhuskers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Michigan State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, just one of the Spartans games has hit the over.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- With odds of +50000, Nebraska has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
