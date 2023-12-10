How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Nebraska has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 143rd.
- The Cornhuskers' 77.3 points per game are 14 more points than the 63.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Nebraska is 7-1.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.8.
- The Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
- Nebraska sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|L 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
