The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Nebraska has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 143rd.

The Cornhuskers' 77.3 points per game are 14 more points than the 63.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Nebraska is 7-1.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.8.

The Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.

Nebraska sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).

