The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten play versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • This season, Nebraska has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 143rd.
  • The Cornhuskers' 77.3 points per game are 14 more points than the 63.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Nebraska is 7-1.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.8.
  • The Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
  • Nebraska sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton L 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota L 76-65 Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 North Dakota - Pinnacle Bank Arena

