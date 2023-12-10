When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney's 30 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 139 yards (12.6 per game) and one score.

In one of 11 games this year, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0

