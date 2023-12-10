Should you bet on Jon Merrill to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken face off on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

