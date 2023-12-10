The Minnesota Wild, including Joel Eriksson Ek, will be in action Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Considering a wager on Eriksson Ek in the Wild-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 12 of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 25 games this year, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 25 Games 3 20 Points 2 13 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

