When Jerick McKinnon hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon has rushed for 30 yards (3 per game) on 13 carries.

McKinnon also helps out in the passing game, catching 19 passes for 155 yards (15.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

McKinnon has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

