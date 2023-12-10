Jerick McKinnon will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

McKinnon has generated 30 rushing yards on 13 carries (3 ypg). McKinnon also accumulates 15.5 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

McKinnon vs. the Bills

3 GP / 9 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Bills have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 116.7 rushing yards per game conceded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense.

So far this year, the Bills have given up eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks ninth among NFL teams.

Chiefs Player Previews

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-110)

McKinnon Rushing Insights

McKinnon has gone over his rushing yards total twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Chiefs have passed 59.7% of the time and run 40.3% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 4.3% of his team's 304 rushing attempts this season (13).

In 10 games this year, McKinnon has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.3% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

He has two carries in the red zone (3.6% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-125)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

McKinnon, in six of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McKinnon has received 5.8% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He has picked up six yards per target (155 yards on 26 targets).

In two of 10 games this season, McKinnon has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

With three red zone targets, McKinnon has been on the receiving end of 4.6% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

McKinnon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

