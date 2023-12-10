Sunday's contest between the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3) at Arena-Auditorium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-61, heavily favoring Creighton to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Bluejays' last outing on Sunday ended in a 115-62 win against Northern Iowa.

Creighton vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming How to Watch on TV: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Creighton vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 75, Wyoming 61

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24 against the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 14) in our computer rankings, the Bluejays notched their signature win of the season, an 83-69 victory at a neutral site.

The Bluejays have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Creighton has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 14) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 74) on November 23

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 10

115-62 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 146) on December 3

Creighton Leaders

Lauren Jensen: 18.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

18.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Morgan Maly: 16.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

16.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Emma Ronsiek: 16.4 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

16.4 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Mallory Brake: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 55.9 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 55.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 17.2 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and allowing 60.4 per contest, 121st in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential.

