The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Arena-Auditorium. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV: MW Network

Creighton vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays average 15.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Cowgirls allow (62.3).

Creighton has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Wyoming is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.6 points.

The 68.1 points per game the Cowgirls put up are 7.7 more points than the Bluejays give up (60.4).

Wyoming is 3-2 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

When Creighton allows fewer than 68.1 points, it is 4-1.

The Cowgirls shoot 45.3% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

The Bluejays' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.5 higher than the Cowgirls have conceded.

Creighton Leaders

Lauren Jensen: 18.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

18.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Morgan Maly: 16.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

16.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Emma Ronsiek: 16.4 PTS, 46 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

16.4 PTS, 46 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Mallory Brake: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 55.9 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 55.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Schedule