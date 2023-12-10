Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big Ten? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Iowa

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-2

10-1 | 28-2 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 87-65 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-1 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: W 94-84 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: Grand Valley State

Grand Valley State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: B1G+

3. Michigan State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: L 80-74 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. Indiana

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 23-5

8-1 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 66-56 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Nebraska

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-2 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 80-74 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6. Michigan

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-2 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: W 84-48 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Minnesota

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-1 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: W 96-64 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Maryland

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 99-51 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: JMU

JMU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Penn State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

7-3 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: L 94-84 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: B1G+

10. Purdue

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-4 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 60-58 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Illinois

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-3 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 84-48 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Wisconsin

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 78-55 vs St. Thomas

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

13. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-23

6-7 | 8-23 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: L 66-55 vs Princeton

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

14. Northwestern

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-7 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 90-65 vs DePaul

Next Game