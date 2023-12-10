Which basketball team sits on top of the Big East? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Big East Power Rankings

1. UConn

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 76-64 vs North Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Louisville
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 76-70 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drake
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Marquette

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
  • Last Game: W 76-70 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Appalachian State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
  • Last Game: W 67-27 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNLV
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5. Villanova

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: L 61-58 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's (NY)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. DePaul

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
  • Last Game: W 90-65 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
  • Last Game: W 61-40 vs Colgate

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: W 55-44 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Opponent: Villanova
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Butler

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 129th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: W 84-51 vs Chicago State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Providence

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-22
  • Overall Rank: 163rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
  • Last Game: W 63-58 vs Yale

Next Game

  • Opponent: Sacred Heart
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Xavier

  • Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-27
  • Overall Rank: 323rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: L 69-47 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

