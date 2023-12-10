Find out how every Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Creighton

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
  • Odds to Win Big East: +300
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
  • Last Game: L 79-64 vs UNLV

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Marquette

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win Big East: +175
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 78-59 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

  • Opponent: St. Thomas
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win Big East: +175
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
  • Last Game: W 101-63 vs UAPB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Gonzaga
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Xavier

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big East: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 84-79 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: Winthrop
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Villanova

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
  • Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Creighton
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

6. Providence

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
  • Last Game: W 74-54 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Opponent: Sacred Heart
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 70th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
  • Last Game: W 97-90 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saginaw Valley
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win Big East: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
  • Last Game: L 86-80 vs Boston College

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fordham
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big East: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: W 70-61 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

10. DePaul

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-27
  • Odds to Win Big East: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 192nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 75-68 vs Louisville

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Odds to Win Big East: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 194th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
  • Last Game: W 71-54 vs Coppin State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: The CW

