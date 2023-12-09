Will Tyler Tucker Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 9?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Tyler Tucker going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Tucker stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Tucker has zero points on the power play.
- Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Tucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 6-2
|10/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
