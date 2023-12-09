The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.

Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.

The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).

When Tennessee totals more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow.

Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.1).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 63.7.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, making 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (70) last season.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).

At home, Illinois made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

