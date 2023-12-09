Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarpy County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Sarpy County, Nebraska today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarpy County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue West High School at Lincoln Pius X High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
