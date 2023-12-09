Robert Thomas will be among those on the ice Saturday when his St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Prop bets for Thomas in that upcoming Blues-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Thomas has averaged 20:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Thomas has scored a goal in nine of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thomas has a point in 19 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Thomas has an assist in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Thomas hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 5 27 Points 3 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

