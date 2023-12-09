The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Robert Thomas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

In nine of 26 games this season, Thomas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Thomas' shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 23:52 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:51 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:35 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:00 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:54 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:51 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

