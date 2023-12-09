The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-CC -2.5 149.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Omaha and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Omaha's games this season is 143.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Omaha is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Omaha has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Mavericks have not won as an underdog of +130 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Omaha has a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-CC 2 40% 76.4 150.4 69.5 139.1 145.1 Omaha 1 20% 74.0 150.4 69.6 139.1 141.5

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks score just 4.5 more points per game (74.0) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (69.5).

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-CC 3-2-0 0-1 1-4-0 Omaha 4-1-0 3-1 3-2-0

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-CC Omaha 13-2 Home Record 5-7 7-7 Away Record 1-15 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 87.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

