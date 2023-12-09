The Omaha Mavericks (3-4) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center. This clash will start at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Owen Dease: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Dayne Prim: 5.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 125th 78.3 Points Scored 71.4 246th 154th 69.5 Points Allowed 68.9 138th 34th 38.8 Rebounds 28.0 334th 14th 13.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 296th 264th 6.3 3pt Made 6.7 239th 58th 16.5 Assists 10.4 318th 273rd 13.5 Turnovers 10.7 94th

