How to Watch Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Islanders have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
- Omaha is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Islanders are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 300th.
- The Mavericks' 74 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 69.5 the Islanders give up to opponents.
- Omaha has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha scores 85.8 points per game at home, and 59.5 away.
- The Mavericks allow 59.8 points per game at home, and 75.5 on the road.
- Omaha knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|York (NE)
|W 104-68
|Baxter Arena
|11/30/2023
|Bellevue (NE)
|W 78-59
|Baxter Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.