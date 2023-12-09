The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Islanders have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Omaha is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 300th.
  • The Mavericks' 74 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 69.5 the Islanders give up to opponents.
  • Omaha has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • Omaha scores 85.8 points per game at home, and 59.5 away.
  • The Mavericks allow 59.8 points per game at home, and 75.5 on the road.
  • Omaha knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 York (NE) W 104-68 Baxter Arena
11/30/2023 Bellevue (NE) W 78-59 Baxter Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas Tech L 87-58 United Supermarkets Arena
12/9/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/17/2023 Stetson - Baxter Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.