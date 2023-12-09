In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nikita Alexandrov to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov stats and insights

Alexandrov is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Alexandrov has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:02 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:22 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:23 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.