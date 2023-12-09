The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (7-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers put up 22.9 more points per game (81.7) than the Spartans give up (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Nebraska is 7-2.

Michigan State's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Spartans put up 36.8 more points per game (93.9) than the Cornhuskers allow (57.1).

Michigan State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 57.1 points.

Nebraska has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.9 points.

This season the Spartans are shooting 52.3% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Cornhuskers concede.

The Cornhuskers make 47.8% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Spartans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 53.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

17.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 53.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Jaz Shelley: 14.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

14.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Darian White: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Natalie Potts: 12.4 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.4 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Callin Hake: 6.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Nebraska Schedule