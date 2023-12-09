Nebraska vs. Michigan State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (5-1), on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Julia Ayrault: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 3.0 BLK
- DeeDee Hagemann: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Moira Joiner: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tory Ozment: 10.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Michigan State Players to Watch
