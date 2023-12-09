Nebraska vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (7-1) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) facing off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 9) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 victory for Michigan State.
The Cornhuskers came out on top in their last game 108-35 against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 76, Nebraska 69
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- The Cornhuskers' best win of the season came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings. The Cornhuskers registered the 80-72 home win on December 2.
- The Cornhuskers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
- Nebraska has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).
- The Spartans have tied for the 88th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Nebraska is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.
Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 72) on December 2
- 71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 105) on November 10
- 75-61 over Lamar (No. 123) on November 23
- 77-53 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 229) on November 29
- 90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 232) on November 6
Nebraska Leaders
- Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 53.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Jaz Shelley: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Darian White: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Natalie Potts: 12.4 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Callin Hake: 6.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game, with a +221 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allow 57.1 per outing (75th in college basketball).
