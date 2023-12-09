Will Kasperi Kapanen find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

Kapanen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:39 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

