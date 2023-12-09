The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) as heavy, 30.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -30.5 145.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Creighton and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points.

The average total in Creighton's contests this year is 147.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Creighton has covered more often than Central Michigan this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-2-0, as opposed to the 3-5-0 mark of Central Michigan.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 5 62.5% 84 149.1 63.4 138.7 149.5 Central Michigan 3 37.5% 65.1 149.1 75.3 138.7 141.1

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays score 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Chippewas give up (75.3).

Creighton is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 6-2-0 2-0 4-4-0 Central Michigan 3-5-0 0-0 4-4-0

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Central Michigan 13-2 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 3-12 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

