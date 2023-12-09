The Creighton Bluejays (5-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 18.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Fredrick King: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank
46th 84.0 Points Scored 64.8 328th
54th 63.7 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd
25th 39.2 Rebounds 27.8 341st
167th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.0 196th
2nd 12.3 3pt Made 6.3 264th
37th 17.5 Assists 10.7 307th
51st 9.7 Turnovers 14.2 311th

