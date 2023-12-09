Creighton vs. Central Michigan: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.
Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Creighton vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-30.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-30.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Creighton vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Creighton has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.
- Central Michigan has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Chippewas' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Creighton's national championship odds (+2000) place it just eighth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is sixth-best.
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
