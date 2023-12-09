The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Creighton has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.
  • Central Michigan has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Chippewas' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Creighton's national championship odds (+2000) place it just eighth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is sixth-best.
  • Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

