How to Watch Creighton vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big East Games
- Cal vs Butler (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- UAPB vs UConn (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisville vs DePaul (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Chippewas allow to opponents.
- Creighton has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Chippewas are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 32nd.
- The 84 points per game the Bluejays put up are 8.7 more points than the Chippewas allow (75.3).
- Creighton is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).
- The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.
- Creighton made 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
