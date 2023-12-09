Saturday's game features the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) clashing at CHI Health Center Omaha in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-59 victory for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 85, Central Michigan 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-26.6)

Creighton (-26.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Creighton has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Central Michigan, who is 3-5-0 ATS. Both the Bluejays and the Chippewas are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 20.6 points per game (scoring 84.0 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball while giving up 63.4 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +165 scoring differential overall.

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.6 boards. It is collecting 39.6 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.0 per outing.

Creighton makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.7 more than its opponents (4.6).

The Bluejays rank ninth in college basketball by averaging 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd in college basketball, allowing 82.7 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.9 (360th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.