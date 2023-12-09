Robert Thomas and Connor Bedard will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has been vital to St. Louis this season, collecting 27 points in 26 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has picked up 20 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.

Jordan Kyrou's total of 17 points is via five goals and 12 assists.

In 10 games, Joel Hofer's record is 5-5-0. He has conceded 26 goals (3.19 goals against average) and has recorded 217 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has totaled 11 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 14.3%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 21 total points (0.8 per game).

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 14 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and nine assists.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 13 points, courtesy of eight goals (second on team) and five assists (seventh).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-8-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 306 saves and an .884 save percentage, 59th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.85 Goals Scored 2.4 30th 17th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.52 29th 23rd 29.8 Shots 27.5 30th 27th 32.8 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 31st 9.09% Power Play % 11.39% 29th 21st 77.46% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.