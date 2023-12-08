Currently, the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) at Rogers Place on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Bogosian D Questionable Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Wild vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 74 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Minnesota has allowed 82 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.

Their -8 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 79 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Wild vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-185) Wild (+150) 6.5

