Pavel Buchnevich will be among those in action Friday when his St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Buchnevich available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich's plus-minus this season, in 17:35 per game on the ice, is +3.

Buchnevich has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 23 games this season, Buchnevich has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 2 19 Points 3 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

