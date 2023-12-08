Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - December 8
When the Denver Nuggets (14-8) and Houston Rockets (9-9) square off at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets' Last Game
In their previous game, the Nuggets lost to the Clippers on Wednesday, 111-102. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 23 points (and added six assists and zero rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|23
|0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Nikola Jokic
|22
|15
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.9 boards and 9.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Porter posts 17.5 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 13.1 points, 7.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 boards per game.
Watch Jokic, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5
|10.1
|9.6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|18.7
|8.0
|1.9
|0.6
|0.8
|3.4
|Reggie Jackson
|16.7
|2.9
|5.5
|0.8
|0.3
|2.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|12.4
|2.3
|3.2
|1.6
|0.2
|1.4
|Christian Braun
|9.1
|3.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.