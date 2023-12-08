How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (9-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) after losing eight road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Rockets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Rockets Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 14-5 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 13th.
- The 114.0 points per game the Nuggets score are 7.1 more points than the Rockets allow (106.9).
- Denver is 14-4 when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are putting up 13.3 more points per game (121.8) than they are away from home (108.5).
- Denver cedes 110.8 points per game in home games, compared to 110.2 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better in home games this season, averaging 13.0 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
