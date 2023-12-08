Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (14-8), which currently has only one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (9-9) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets fell in their last game 111-102 against the Clippers on Wednesday. Jamal Murray scored a team-best 23 points for the Nuggets in the loss.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Jock Landale: Questionable (Illness)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

